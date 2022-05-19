Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu says 'overwhelmed by outpouring of love', thanks his 'super fans'

Mahesh Babu/File photo

Superstar Mahesh Babu's commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has proved to be a box office success. Expressing how overwhelmed he was with the response to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu recently took to his Twitter handle to thank his fans for all the love.

"Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always," Mahesh Babu wrote on Twitter. He followed it up with three folded-hands emoji.

READ: Mahesh Babu refuses to work in Bollywood, says 'they can't afford me, don't want to waste my time'

In a separate tweet, Mahesh Babu also thanked the entire team of the film including the director Parasuram Petla, his co-star Keerthy Suresh and music director Thaman S.

A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @ParasuramPetla for giving me this amazing film, @KeerthyOfficial, producers @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus and @MusicThaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special," read his tweet.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always pic.twitter.com/4kN8FzZFlE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 18, 2022

A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @ParasuramPetla for giving me this amazing film, @KeerthyOfficial, producers @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus and @MusicThaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 18, 2022



Meanwhile, despite mediocre talk post its release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata grew stronger in terms of collections, making it the fastest movie to collect Rs 100 crore (worldwide) at the regional box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark (Rs 100.44 crores) in just five days of it's release, making it the fastest purely Telugu film to do so, while also becoming Mahesh Babu's fourth consecutive Rs 100 crore-plus grossing film.

The film has a five-day worldwide gross of Rs 160.2 crore.

On the other hand, other big-ticket Tollywood movies Radhe Shyam and Acharya sank at the box office despite the huge hype prior to their theatrical release.

Acharya which was released on April 29, had a poor start, with a disastrous first week at the box office. Acharya had a first weekend collection of Rs 41 crore, and the film has a total box office collection of Rs 45.2 crore only despite starring Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan.

Theatrical rights for Koratala's directorial Acharya are valued at Rs 133 crore, making it the biggest disaster in Telugu cinema, while Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam falls in the same bracket.

The theatrical run of Radhe Shyam was cut short, making it a disaster in all languages it was released. The heavy-budget movie had struggled to generate significant box office revenue due to poor word of mouth.

At the end of its theatrical run in all languages, Radhe Shyam earned a total of Rs 83 crore, while the theatrical rights were a whopping Rs 200.5 crore, resulting in huge losses as much as Rs 117 crore.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram Petla and starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is the only film to hold its own at the box office following the blockbuster pan-India releases of RRR and Pushpa.