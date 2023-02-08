Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys luxury apartment in Mumbai: Know whopping price of her sea-facing flat

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has brought a dreamy and luxurious home in Mumbai, and the price of her sea-facing flat will leave you stunned.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (File photo)

Telugu superstar and The Family Man actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently made a new purchase in Mumbai – her dream home which has a whopping price sure to leave you stunned. Though the news has not been confirmed yet by the actress, the new flat in Mumbai was reportedly purchased by her recently.

Following Rashmika Mandanna’s footsteps, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly purchased a fancy and lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, and fans can’t contain their excitement to catch the first glimpse of her new home.

According to media reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly purchased a flat in Mumbai, which is a three-bedroom lavish apartment that has a spectacular view of the sea in Mumbai. The price of her new luxury and lavish flat is reported Rs 15 crore.

As per media reports, The Family Man actress is currently busy shooting for Raj & DK’s next series, Citadel in Mumbai. Therefore, this is one of the major reasons why she has purchased a flat in Mumbai, set to expand her career in the northern film industry.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently working on a new series called Citadel, which is set to feature Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan. The actress is also gearing up for the release of her next Telugu film, Shaakuntalam, and is planning to expand her career more in Hindi movies.

The actress recently made headlines for getting divorced just four years after she got married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. After her divorce, Samantha Ruth also revealed that she is suffering from a rare autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis.

