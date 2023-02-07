Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam's release postponed again, new date to be announced soon

The release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam has been pushed back for the second time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam's release postponed again, new date to be announced soon
Shaakuntalam stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological epic Shaakuntalam has seen its release being postponed. In a statement shared by the film’s makers on Tuesday morning, it was informed that the film will not hit the screens on February 17 as planned earlier. No new release date has been announced yet.

The statement from the film’s team read, “We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release Shaakuntalam this 17th of February. We would be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love.” This is not the first time the release of the film has been pushed back. It was supposed to release in theatres in November 2022 but was then postponed to February 17. The postponement was attributed to post-production 3D work.

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s epic Shakuntala, and stars Samantha in the titular role. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the epic Mahabharata. Shaakuntalam is being described as Samantha’s first pan-India film. It will be releasing across India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Samantha, the film stars Dev Mohan as King Dushyant, along with Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M.Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha, who plays the role of a young Prince Bharata.

The film was shot in 2D but the makers later decided to release it in 3D, which caused the original delay. No reason has been announced for the delay this time around. The film’s trailer was released in January to appreciation from fans.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.