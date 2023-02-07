Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam's release postponed again, new date to be announced soon

Shaakuntalam stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological epic Shaakuntalam has seen its release being postponed. In a statement shared by the film’s makers on Tuesday morning, it was informed that the film will not hit the screens on February 17 as planned earlier. No new release date has been announced yet.

The statement from the film’s team read, “We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release Shaakuntalam this 17th of February. We would be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love.” This is not the first time the release of the film has been pushed back. It was supposed to release in theatres in November 2022 but was then postponed to February 17. The postponement was attributed to post-production 3D work.

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s epic Shakuntala, and stars Samantha in the titular role. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the epic Mahabharata. Shaakuntalam is being described as Samantha’s first pan-India film. It will be releasing across India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Samantha, the film stars Dev Mohan as King Dushyant, along with Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M.Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha, who plays the role of a young Prince Bharata.

The film was shot in 2D but the makers later decided to release it in 3D, which caused the original delay. No reason has been announced for the delay this time around. The film’s trailer was released in January to appreciation from fans.