HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

Samantha visited the Isha Yoga Centre which is headed by popular spiritual figure Sadhguru in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

On Wednesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared photos of her healing journey. The actress, who is one of the most hardworking actresses, is currently on a break as she is focusing on her health now.

Samantha visited the Isha Yoga Centre which is headed by popular spiritual figure Sadhguru in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Sharing photos from her healing journey, the actress wrote, “A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity..Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful @sadhguru @isha.foundation.”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from acting career to spend time on herself, following a tumultuous period due to health complications. The actress finished her shoot for ongoing projects Kushi and the Indian version of Citadel this week. Samantha’s hairstylist and friend Rohit Bhatkar took to his Instagram to pen a long note in praise of the actress’ hard work.

Last year, Samantha was diagnosed with myositis, which is an autoimmune disease. The treatment for the same has taken a toll on her body. The actress completed her pending commitments and now, as per reports, will stay away from shoots and all work for around six months.

A few days go, Rohit Bhatkar took to Instagram, sharing some adorable pictures from their time together. He wrote in the caption, “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3 movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And a lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember.”

 

 

 

