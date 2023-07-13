Headlines

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with director duo, Raj and DK. Flaunting her dazzling smile, she posed in a stunning black bodycon dress.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming series, Citadel. Now, the Yashoda actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with the director duo, Raj and DK. Flaunting her dazzling smile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in a stunning black bodycon dress, in a no-makeup look. Her post was also accompanied by a heartfelt note. Samantha said that she wanted to make everyone associated with the show proud of her performance. Calling Citadel the “role of a lifetime,’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked everyone who helped her during the making of Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s complete caption read, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia...A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming...@rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed...Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me... I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud... Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next.”

However, the bit that caught our eyes was the sentence, “A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming.” It was being reported for some time that Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be going on a break for treatment and to focus on her health. Now, it seems like the actress has confirmed the same. For those unaware, Samantha has been battling an autoimmune disease, myositis, for some time now.

Starring Varun Dhawan as the male lead, Citadel is inspired by the American show of the same name. Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, the action-packed show will feature Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani as the supporting cast.

Earlier, she had shared a selfie on Instagram and written, “13th of July will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi

In addition to Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer, Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The makers recently released the second track from the movie, titled Aradhya. Movie enthusiasts were in awe of the lead pair's chemistry.

Kushi is set to hit theatres on September 1 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

