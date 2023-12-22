Headlines

Salaar public review: Prabhas-starrer is 'full paisa vasool', say netizens

Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, has finally hit the theatres on Friday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Prashanth Neel's film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire starring Prabhas has finally hit the theatres on December 22. Netizens who watched the film have called it the actor's 'greatest' comeback and called the movie 'a must-watch'.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "The underlying theme of #Salaar is a violent Gentleman who tolerates every pain and insult but becomes violent if Woman is insulted. The reason why Bahubali became so huge is because underlying theme of #Prabhas not tolerating insult to women."

The second one said, "It's a Blockbuster movie, #Prabhas acting is steel the show and direction is top level, Mass Blockbuster Movie, The Rebel is back. TSUNAMI LOADING." The third one said, "Cinema at its Best. This film is an action masterpiece to be honest. #Salaar is a solid entertainer loaded with attitude, Style, Mass action, Punch Dialogue and #Prabhas star power that will leave fans salivating for more. 
#SalaarCeaseFire." 

In a recent interview, while Prashanth acknowledged that Prabhas has had a difficult run at the box office with his recent releases Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, he said a star can always bounce back after a hit film. In 2022, Radhe Shyam was a disaster as it earned Rs 104.40 crore net in India against its budget of Rs 300 crore. Released earlier this year, Adipurush was also a massive flop as it only earned Rs 288.15 crore net in India against its budget of Rs 600 crore, which makes it the most expensive Indian film.

"Prabhas is a big star. After Baahubali, he became the biggest star. People are not going to forget something like that. Stars have always been stars; they can have one flop or 20 flops, they just need to give one hit. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan showed us that a star is always a star, there’s no denying that", Neel told PTI.

