Salaar release, review live updates: Prashanth Neel's film releases, netizens call it Prabhas' 'greatest comeback'

Prabhas' fans were seen celebrating outside cinema halls as his most anticipated film Salaar Part 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been released.

Fans reaction

Fans who were eagerly waiting for Prabhas' film are seen celebrating outside and inside cinema halls. They have called Prashanth Neel's directorial' greatest comeback' of Prabhas'.

The Prashanth Neel's film will be released in cinemas on December 22, and it will be giving tough competition to SRK-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was released on Thursday (December 21).