Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

"The script of Salaar 2 is ready and we will start the film any time. Prabhas wants to take it on floors as soon as possible and even Prashanth Neel wants to do it", said Hombale Films owner Vijay Kiragandur.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 08:01 PM IST

article-main
Salaar/File photo
Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire has grossed more than Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. The actioner ended with a cliffhanger setting up the face-off between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's characters Deva and Varadha Raja Mannar.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the film's proudcer Vijay Kiragandur has shared that the script for Salaar 2 is ready and also revealed that the team is planning to release the same in 2025. He said, "The script of Salaar 2 is ready and we will start the film any time. Prabhas wants to take it on floors as soon as possible and even Prashanth wants to do it. We have been speaking about Salaar 2 and our discussion in the last two to three days was to make the film in the next 15 months. We will definitely release Salaar 2 in 2025, which is about 18 months from now."

Vijay, who owns the leading production company Hombale Films, also talked about the mixed responses and said that he is happy with the box office numbers and audience's response to the film. "Salaar is a celebration for Prabhas fans across the globe. We are more than satisfied with the numbers and reactions. Yes, there are some negatives but no one has complained regarding the making, scale, and drama. People got to see Prabhas as an angry young man for the first time in 20 years. Prabhas is also in complete celebration mode and is asking about the schedule of part two. He is very happy with the film and wants to start Salaar 2 soon."

Sharing details about Salaar 2, the producer concluded, "Salaar 1 is just a glimpse of part two. You can treat it as a trailer and part two will be a lot bigger in terms of action and scale. Prashanth introduced all the characters in the first part and now, Salaar 2 will be like Game of Thrones with a lot of drama, politics, and action. The cliffhanger you have seen now – there will be many more in the sequels."

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Prashanth Neel film also features Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Bobby Simha in key roles. The film clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's emotional drama Dunki, which has also grossed more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

