Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals if he is working with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's next film

After the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel's next film Salaar has become one of the most awaited flicks in the Indian film industry as it stars Baahubali star Prabhas in an action role. The film might also see Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran starring in a pivotal role as he has been offered the film.

Prithviraj, who was in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 25, for the promotions of his upcoming actioner Kaduva, revealed that he loved the Salaar script and is trying to work out dates with Prashanth as he really wants to be a part of the film and work alongside Prabhas.

While interacting with the media, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum star said, "I'm doing a Telugu film. I am just waiting to see if we can work our dates out. I have been offered a very important role in Salaar. In fact, the film came to me around two years ago, and then I had listened to the narration, I absolutely loved it. Superb story. I said yes immediately because Prashanth is a friend, Hombale Production company is also a friend and of course, it's a Prabhas film, you want to work with him."



"I said yes to it but in between the pandemic, the dates kept changing, and I thought I will not be able to do it because of my commitments in Malayalam but then Prabhas' commitment got moved around, and his dates got changed. Then suddenly now we are in a situation, maybe it will work out, maybe if we adjust a bit. I can be a part of Salaar. I will know soon, I will be meeting Prashanth today. Hopefully, I will do a Telugu film soon", Sukumaran concluded.

#Salaar : #PrithvirajSukumaran confirms he is trying work out dates and will be meeting #PrashanthNeel Tonight and we will see a lot more of him in Telugu Cinema Soon! pic.twitter.com/0IW4SwbFp0 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) June 25, 2022

Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting role.