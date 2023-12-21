Headlines

Entertainment

Entertainment

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

In a recent interview, while Prashanth Neel acknowledged that Prabhas has had a difficult run at the box office with his recent releases Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, he said a star can always bounce back after a hit film.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Prashanth Neel and Prabhas on Salaar sets/Twitter
Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most awaited Indian films this year as it marks the first collaboration between the KGF filmmaker and the Baahubali actor. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Bobby Simha, the pan-India actioner releases in cinemas on December 22.

In a recent interview, while Prashanth acknowledged that Prabhas has had a difficult run at the box office with his recent releases Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, he said a star can always bounce back after a hit film. In 2022, Radhe Shyam was a disaster as it earned Rs 104.40 crore net in India against its budget of Rs 300 crore. Released earlier this year, Adipurush was also a massive flop as it only earned Rs 288.15 crore net in India against its budget of Rs 600 crore, which makes it the most expensive Indian film.

"Prabhas is a big star. After Baahubali, he became the biggest star. People are not going to forget something like that. Stars have always been stars; they can have one flop or 20 flops, they just need to give one hit. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan showed us that a star is always a star, there’s no denying that", Neel told PTI. 

After a string of failures, Shah Rukh made a massive comeback this year with Pathaan and Jawan, both grossing more than Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. And now, his third release of the year Dunki will clash at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth's Salaar. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy drama has released in cinemas a day earlier on Decemer 21.

READ | Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

