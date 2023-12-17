Headlines

Salaar crew member seemingly spoils Prabhas-starrer's KGF connect in viral video, fans call her 'Tom Holland of India'

Little girl revealed secrets of Salaar and said Yash will also be part of Prashanth Neel's film starring Prabhas.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

One of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023 is Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel who is known for the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. The excitement is palpable, especially with Salaar, featuring Telugu superstar Prabhas in the lead role.

The team has skillfully kept crucial details about the film under wraps, from its plot and cinematic ties to the potential star appearances, building up immense anticipation among audiences. However, Salaar's tightly guarded secrets have been unveiled by a young singer. Theertha Subhash, a child singer, seemingly disclosed that Kannada superstar Yash is also part of the film. Her revelation came during a media interaction following her victory in a singing competition held in Kerala. When asked about her journey in playback singing, she casually hinted at Yash's involvement in Salaar.

In an interview, she said, "I had the opportunity to sing in three languages in a movie named Salaar starring Prabhas uncle, Yash uncle and Prithviraj uncle named Salaar." 

Watch interview:

Fans have reacted to her interview and called 'Tom Holland of India'. One of them wrote, "Meanwhile, 100 missed calls from Neel Angalam to this girl." The second one said, "protect her from neel." The third one said, "This is way of promotion, instead of announcing directly they just made small rumour to spread widely." The fourth person commented, "This is way of promotion, instead of announcing directly they just made small rumour to spread widely."

Salaar is releasing a day after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. DNA spoke to film trade experts to understand how this bumper Christmas clash may play out.  Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala says, “I’m sure compared to solo releases, the opening weekend will come down a bit. Both films will eat into each other’s businesses and are unlikely to post record numbers at the box office. Records are usually broken by solo releases and two big films coming out at the same time will see divided shows. So, it won’t be the Jawan, Pathaan, or RRR-level opening that these films will get. But in the long run, provided word of mouth is good, they can recover and post good numbers. That depends on the content.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “In the north, Dunki will remain the first choice for the exhibitors in the north. It’s a no-brainer. The film is coming after two huge hits for Shah Rukh while Salaar is coming on the back of consecutive flops for Prabhas. That makes giving Shah Rukh’s film more shows a better business decision, at least for the opening weekend. After that, it depends on word of mouth.” 

Prashant Neel-directed Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jaggapati Bapu, and Tinnu Anand. Salaar will release in the cinemas on December 22, and Dunki will release a day before Prabhas-starrer, on December 21.

READ: Dunki vs Salaar: Trade experts predict who will win box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas

 

