Saindhav box office collection day 1: Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer takes a slow start, collects Rs 4 crore

Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqqui-starrer Saindhav is expected to earn only Rs 4 crore on day 1 despite getting positive response from the audience.

On of the most anticipated films starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqqui, Saindhav has finally hit the theatres on Saturday and has opened to a positive response from the audience.

However, despite getting positive response, the film started slow at box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film is expected to earn Rs 4 crore. Saindhav is an exciting Telugu action thriller created by Sailesh Kolanu.The fans can't stop hailing the action sequences in the film and praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Venkatesh Daggubati's performances.

The pan-India film has clashed with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas. The fans are calling the film a family entertainer. Here's a look at what the moviegoers have to say about Venkatesh Daggubati's film.

One of the tweets read, "A better story compared to Venky Mawa Before Movies. Mainly fights, Sankranti Paisa vasool."

Helmed by Saileh Kolanu, Saindhav is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The film also has an ensemble cast of talented stars including Mukesh Rishi, Jishu Sengupta, Arya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the movie, Venkatesh plays the role of a doting father, who goes to any length to save his daughter's life. Netizens are also praising Nawauddin Siddiqui's performance as the villain in the film. It will be interesting to see if the film can sustain itself amid the clash with Guntur Kaaram, Merry Christmas, HanuMan, and Captain Miller.