RRR: SS Rajamouli's film gets nominated for Best Picture at Hollywood Critics Association awards

RRR/File photo

The period action extravaganza RRR has created history as the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer has been nominated for the Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association midseason awards. Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the SS Rajamouli film will be competing with Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman for the main honour.

Apart from these three films, the other films nominated in the Best Picture category are Cha Cha Real Smooth, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Northman, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Marcel The Shell with Shoes On, and Turning Red.

The official Twitter account of RRR reacted to this big announcement and wrote, "Happy to see #RRRMovie nominated for Best Picture @HCACritics #RRR", along with adding starry eyes and red heart emoji.

RRR has become one of the most-talked-about Indian films among the Western moviegoer's audience in the recent past as Hollywood artists and critics have been raving about the film since its streaming release on Netflix. It has become so popular that it has even been re-released in selected theaters across the United States of America.

The Telugu blockbuster is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.



Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also star in the film playing Ram Charan's wife and father respectively. The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances, emotional music, and obviously, the amazing Naacho Naacho song sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success.