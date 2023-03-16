Rocket Boys 2 review: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh-starrer is more sluggish, dramatic than season 1 but still a great watch

Rocket Boys 2 stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh

Rocket Boys

Director: Abhay Pannu

Creator: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, Rahul Dey Shetty, KC Shankar, Namit Das, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Mark Bennington, and Charu Shanker

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Rating: 3.5 stars

It is exponentially harder to make a good second season than it is to make a great first one. Rocket Boys comes close, closer than many other Indian shows have, in replicating its grandeur and finesse. But alas, like many others, it falters too. The second season of the exciting historical thriller-drama is everything that the first season was, but in a paler and more dramatic manner. The end result is a show that is indeed a fun watch, but only if you don’t compare it to its own ullustrious predecessor.

Rocket Boys 2 begins where season 1 ended. Dr Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) have parted ways and are busy with their own projects. Bhabha wants to build an atomic bomb while Sarabhai is more interested in a space programme. As Prime Ministers change (Nehru gives way to Shastri, who is succeeded by Indira), the two men solider on in their efforts. But the CIA is snooping around and there are moles in the midst, who may dent their plans permanently.

Kudos to Nikkhil Advani and Abhay Pannu for yet again, creating an intriguing thriller based on the lives of two scientists. The way Rocket Boys marries science, politics, and relationships is testament to some great storyetlling. Season one worked when the show presented that personal side of these great men, beyond what is already in the history books. Those are the best moments in season two as well. But sadly, they are few and far in between now.

And that is a shame because the show really does come alive in its most human, most personal moments. The scenes of love, loss, and legacy are what define the show, aided by some exceptional performances by Sarbh, Ishwak, as well as Saba Azad, Regina Cassandra, and the veteran Rajit Kapur as Nehru. Season 2 is grander with more politics and bigger stakes than the first one. And that is all good but when it comes at the cost of the show’s strength, it rankles. The USP of Rocket Boys still remains the scenes where the show does not try and be grand but delivers a poignant story about friendhsip, ambition, and duty.

Season 2 is also slower than the first, partly because we are seeing a shorter passage of time. While season 1 spanned over nearly 25 years, season 2 is spread across just a decade. Hence, there are parts of the story that seem a bit sluggish and dragged on, and maybe even over-dramatised. What saves Rocket Boys in those moments are its great performance and some really good cinematography and editing.

The performances are exceptional, just like last time. Jim Sarbh delivers what can only be described a masterclass in acting. His Bhabha is likable and infuriating at the same time, both charming and brash, and always full of knowledge. Ishwak Singh is also in fine form, bringing out a more mature version of his Vikram Sarabhai with ease. Of the other actors, Saba Azad, Regina Cassandra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rajit Kapur stand out with their performances. But the real jack-in-the-box for me has been Charu Shanker as Indira Gandhi. In a performance that could have easily veered into the carictaure territory, she manages to show the former PM’s growth from an inexperienced, clueless novice to the intimidating authoritarian she eventually became.

Rocket Boys season 2 is a fitting conclusion to the saga of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Yes, there is no season 3 but there is no need for it either. The show does falter, stumble, and sometimes even takes a nap in its stroll to the finishing line. But it gets there nonetheless. If it wasn’t for the sky high expectations set by season one, it would have been an applause-worthy effor in itself. As it stands, the show is still better than most Indian titles out there, and that too by a country mile.