Meet richest Tamil actor with Rs 570 crore net worth; it's not Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush, Suriya

This actor, who charges over Rs 100 crore per film, is the richest Tamil actor in India.

Not just south films but its stars have also grown in statur over the past few decades. No longer are films from down south considered poorer cousins of Bollywood biggies. Similarly, stars from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries are also rubbing shoulders with Hindi film stars. The richest of the lot in Tamil cinema are actually among the richest actors in the country.

The richest Tamil actor with Rs 570 crore net worth

Superstar Kamal Haasan, one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, is the richest actor in Tamil cinema today. As per reports, Kamal Haasan has a net worth of around $70 millon (Rs 450 crore), which is courtesy his acting fees, share in profits of his hits, as well as his film production company Raajkamal International. Kamal Haasan is also one of the highest paid actors in the industry, charging in excess of Rs 100 crore per film nowadays.

How Kamal Haasan beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith to the top

In terms of box office pull, many fans and pundits agree that Kamal Haasan is not the top star in Kollywood today. That crown is contested between his longtime friend and rival Rajinikanth and the current superstar Thalapathy Vijay. These two actors, however, are next in line in the list of richest Tamil actors. Rajinikanth has a reported net worth of around Rs 450 crore while Vijay’s net worth is an estimated Rs 410 crore. Other super rich Tamil stars with net worths over Rs 100 crore include Ajith Kumar (Rs 350 crore), Suriya (Rs 300 crore), Karthi (Rs 110 cror), Dhanush (Rs 160 crore), and R Madhavan (Rs 115 crore).

The reason Kamal Haasan is above them is because of the success of his film production company, which has produced his own hits such as Vikram (which grossed over Rs 400 crore alone). That has helped him leapfrog other relatively more successful stars like Rajinikanth and (currently) Vijay.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming projects

Kamal Haasan will soon be seen playing the antagonist in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor will then appear in Indian 2, the sequel to his own 1996 blockbuster Indian, where he will reprise his iconic role of aged vigilante Senapathi. He also has Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life in the pipeline.