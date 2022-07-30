Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Allu Arjun's viral photo with cigar, says 'I couldn't recognise you'

Photo credit: Instagram

Allu Arjun is regarded as a pioneer in regional film and has earned his fans love. He has a cult following among the general public thanks to his charisma, swagger, and dance moves. Allu has gained national attention since the release of his most recent blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise.

Yesterday, Allu shared a picture of himself holding a cigar while sporting a leather jacket and black eyewear.

Reacting to this Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “My god! @alluarjun.. I couldn’t recognise you there for a second sir.”

Pushpa star Allu Arjun had opened up about working in Bollywood, and unlike Mahesh Babu, he is ready to extend his reach in North India too. Even before Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun has built a fan base in North India, thanks to the popularity of his dubbed movies like DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Lucky The Racer, Arya, Sarrainodu and others.

While speaking to India Today, Allu pointed out that starring in a Hindi film will be out of his comfort zone and stated, "Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all-out” Arjun had confirmed to PTI, that he was offered a project in Hindi, but it didn't interest him. "I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon. It does take courage."

Released in December 2021, Pushpa: The Rise emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film last year, making its leading hero Allu Arjun famous across the nation. He was applauded by the audience and the critics for his superlative performance in the Telugu film which starred Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.