Pushpa star Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on his 40th birthday, feels blessed to receive fans' love

Pushpa The Rise star Allu Arjun has turned 40, and on his birthday he shared a heartfelt note, thanking his fans for showering him with love and affection. Allu shared his feeling on social media, and he posted a note on his Twitter that says, "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would thank everybody for all your wishes. It is your love and blessing that has gotten me this far." Allu continued, "I'm extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love, starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled with infinite gratitude. Thank you."

Here's Allu Arjun's tweet

His tweet soon went viral and many of his fans acknowledged his gesture as the perfect birthday gift they could ask for. One user commented, "Always there for you sir." Another user added how Pushpa has left an impact on his son, "happy birthday from our family side. Just because of Pusha my son Principal is giving warning to me. on every warning of Her he says Jukega nahi sala." A netizen commented, "Happy birthday!” “Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day…Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday!” “Hope your special day brings you all that your heart desires! Here's wishing you a day full of pleasant surprises! Happy birthday!”

Last year, Allu Arjun gained the status of a pan-India star with Pushpa The Rise: Part 1. The actor will soon start shooting for the second instalment, Pushpa The Rule, and reportedly the production of the film will start in June.