Rashmika Mandanna drops scintillating photos, talks about dealing with her biggest fears

In the first photo from the carousel, Rashmika Mandanna is seen giving a close-up shot, showing off her flawless beauty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2021, 01:39 PM IST

National crush Rashmika Mandanna often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram. Always spreading happy and cheerful vibes on her social media, Rashmika shared a set of lovely pictures, with an insightful caption. 

She wrote in the caption, "You think you can walk through fire? What is fire for you? Is it comparison? Anxiety? Failing? Being flawed? What is your fire? And do you think you can walk through it? Yes! Yes you can.. Anybody can.. By 1- realising that you have this fire / the obstacle and then 2- patiently day by day, trying and walking through it.. and one day you’ll realise.. what was once your biggest fear isn’t you fear anymore.. I am saying this because this is what I’ve done for a few years now and this is what I am doing even today.. If it helps even a few of you I am happy!"

In the first photo from the carousel, Rashmika is seen giving a close-up shot, showing off her flawless beauty as she strikes a sensuous pose. In the second, a full photo, she can be seen dressed in a chic outfit comprising a green crop top, vertical striped bottom and a long printed coat.

On the work front, the stunning actress has several films lined up including ‘Pushpa’ alongside Allu Arjun. Rashmika is making her debut in Hindi films with two projects including ‘Mission Majnu’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Goodbye’ led by Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

