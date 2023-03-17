Ram Charan mobbed by fans at Delhi airport as he returns after RRR's Oscars win, says 'Naatu Naatu desh ka song hai'

Ram Charan arrives back in India after Naatu Naatu's Oscars win/IANS

Basking in Oscar glory, Ram Charan landed in Delhi on Friday morning to a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. A sea of fans carried banners, and posters with his name and photos on them to welcome Charan back to his country after his film RRR’s track Naatu Naatu won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12.

Ram Charan was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he exit the airport and made his way to his car. His wife Upasana Konidela, who is six months pregnant, was also papped along with him. The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

Speaking to reporters stationed outside the airport, Chiranjeevi's son said, “I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli, and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

Ram Charan described Naatu Naatu as the song of the people of India as he added, "I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars."

This is your song, not ours anymore.

The public has taken it to the Oscars - #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/ARswyohNRa — Praveen (@AlwaysPraveen7) March 17, 2023

Earlier during the wee hours of Friday, RRR director SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer M.M. Keeravaani returned to Hyderabad after attending the Oscars ceremony. Jr NTR returned a couple of days ago and he was too greeted by his fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the Telangana capital city. (With inputs from ANI)



