Netflix show Guns & Gulaabs renewed for season 2, promo reveals how Rajkummar, Dulquer's characters will return

Headlined by Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav, and Dulquer Salmaan, the Netflix show Guns & Gulaabs is created by Raj & DK. The duo have also made Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi for Amazon Prime Video.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Guns & Gulaabs Season 2 announcement video/Netflix India YouTube
Created and directed by Raj & DK, the black comedy crime thriller series Guns & Gulaabs premeired on Netflix in August. Set in the 90s, the show explores a world of crime while depicting love and innocence in the fictional town of Gulaabgunj where romance, laughter and lunacy collide in a whirlwind of chaos.

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gouarv, and Gulshan Devaiah led the first season of Guns & Gulaab, which received mixed reviews from critics but immense love and appreciation from the audiences. The streaming giant Netflix announed the second season of the show on Thursday, December 28.

Sharing the music video of the track Dhoka highlighting the journeys of Paana Tipu (Rajkummar), Family Man Arjun (Dulquer), Jugnu (Adarsh), 4 Cut Atma Ram (Gulshan) till now and the gang's return to Guns & Gulaabs, the OTT platform wrote, "Khali haath nahi, Guns & Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix! (Not empty handed, we have come with the new season of Guns & Gulaabs)".

Netizens shared their excitement for the second season in the comments section of the music video Dhoka on YouTube. One of them wrote, "2024 best web series is coming", while another added, "Though all the characters are very well written still the only reason why I would watch it is because of 4 Cut Atma Ram. The way Gulshan has played it is simply brilliant." Some of the other comments read, "It will be fire", "Can't wait for this masterpiece", and "Best series of the year".

Also starring late Satish Kaushik, TJ Bhanu, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Gor among others, the Netflix show was the second web series made by Raj & DK this year after Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer black comedy crime thriller Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February. The duo have also made two seasons of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man for Amazon Prime Video.

READ | Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

