Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan congratulate musician Ilaiyaraaja for getting nominated to Rajya Sabha

Ilaiyaraaja-Narendra Modi/Twitter

On Wednesday, July 6, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja was nominated to Rajya Sabha. The musician, nicknamed Maestro, has composed songs in over 1000 films in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Kannada, and others.

The superstar Rajinikanth congratulated the musician on Twitter and wrote in Tamil, "My heartiest congratulations to my dear friend Ilayaraja, a musician, who has been appointed as a member of the Rajya Sabha."

Vikram star Kamal Haasan also penned a note congratulating the composer and wrote, "If they are to be honored for their artistic achievements, they can be unanimously given the post of President. However, we also congratulate this Rajya Sabha member appointment."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Maestro and wrote on Twitter, "The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha."

The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/VH6wedLByC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

Ilaiyaraaja has been awarded five National Awards - three for Best Music Direction for Saagara Sangamam, Sindhu Bhairavi, and Rudra Veena and twice for Best Background Score for Pazhassi Raja and Tharai Thappattai. His Hindi albums include Sadma, Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka with famous compositions such as Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le, Mudhi Mudhi Ittefaq Se, and Piddly Si Baatein.



READ | PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja inducted into Rajya Sabha, PM Modi tweets congratulatory messages

In 2010, he was honoured with the third-highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan and in 2018, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour.

Apart from the music composer, noted screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad who has written blockbusters like RRR and the Baahubali franchise, famous track and field athlete PT Usha, and the philanthropist Veerendra Heggade have also been nominated to the Upper House of the Parliament of India.