Vikram: Kamal Haasan reacts to film's blockbuster success, reveals what he'll do with money earned

Vikram Kamal Haasan/File photo

Starring Kamal Haasan in the titular role, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram has turned out to be a blockbuster success earning more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. The action-thriller also features Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi as the black squad ops leader Amar and drug leader Santhanam with Suriya featuring in the cameo role of Rolex as the drug kingpin.

Now, legendary superstar Haasan, who has also produced the film under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, has reacted to the film's global success and revealed what he will do with the money earned. Notably, Vikram is the biggest hit in Kamal's career spanning over six decaded.

Speaking at the press meeting in Chennai, Kamal told, "If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming", as quoted by IndianExpress.com.

He continued, "I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being".



The film is a continuation of the 1986 hit Vikram starring Kamal Haasan as the Agent Vikram and will continue with its sequel Vikram 3. Another sequel titled Kaithi 2 is also in the pipeline, as confirmed by the director, since the film follows the events of Lokesh's earlier film Kaithi starring Suriya's younger brother Karthi in the lead role.