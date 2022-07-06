PT Usha inducted into Rajya Sabha, PM Modi tweets congratulatory message for her

File photo: PT Usha

Legendary athlete PT Usha was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate her.

"The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," PM said on Twitter.

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple Veerendra Heggade and noted screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad were also nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

PM Modi also shared his pictures with Ilaiyaraaja and Veerendra Heggade along with his congratulatory messages in separate tweets.

"The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," PM Modi said.

In another tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings."

