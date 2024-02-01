Twitter
Headlines

'We will...': Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma breaks silence on RBI curbs on Payments Bank

Mukesh Ambani to invest big in Rs 33000 crore company, to get…

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video of beating his student with shoes: 'He started crying after...'

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to be in one-day judicial custody as special court reserves order

Alec Baldwin pleads not guily to involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal shooting on Rust film set

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yash Chopra Foundation launches YCF Saathi app to provide digital support to Hindi film industry's workers

3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments in 2024 (Real and Custom)

Understanding transgenerational inheritance and gaining insights for mental health and relationships

8 fish with big teeth

How fasting can change your life

9 black foods that are extremely healthy to eat daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video of beating his student with shoes: 'He started crying after...'

Alec Baldwin pleads not guily to involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal shooting on Rust film set

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video of beating his student with shoes: 'He started crying after...'

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addresses backlash over his viral video beating student with shoes.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 05:57 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently grabbed headlines when his video thrashing his student with shows went viral on social media. The singer was mercilessly trolled by the netizens and has now reacted to the backlash and revealed that he apologised to him immediately. 

In a podcast with YouTuber Adeel Asif, Rahat said, “I apologised to him immediately. After I apologised, he started crying saying ‘Ustad ji why are you doing this (apolgising)?” Rahat said that in the past, he has helped Naveed financially. “I have paid for his father’s heart treatment, and his daughter’s operation. Even the weddings in his family… I have helped him."

He further talked about his childhood and how his father used to beat him with stones and said, "My father used to beat me a lot. He was like Hitler. If he ever got to know about some mistake that I have made, he would just hit me with a stone. If someone did not save me, then I would have just gotten hit with a big stone." 

When asked if he was ever beaten up as a student, Rahat said he had been in similar circumstances though he does not name his ustad (teacher) here. Rahat was one of the students of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and said that the qawwali singer was very “strict.” He said, “Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was very strict. He used to just give a look and the person would know that they are in for some bad news. I have never seen anyone as strict as him when it comes to music." 

After the video went viral on social media, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued a video statement wherein he said, "This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relationship is between a teacher and a student. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished.” In the same video, Naveed said, “He’s like my father. He loves us a lot. Whoever spread this video is trying to defame my ustad." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video of beating his student with shoes: 'He started crying after...'

'Self-obsessed': Mannara Chopra calls herself Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', gets brutally trolled

Budget 2024: Measures for economy, select segments to be part of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 6th straight budget

This actor made Bollywood debut with superhit film, then gave 10 consecutive flop films, feared end of his career, but..

Weather Update: IMD issues moderate to heavy rain, snow alert in these states for next 5 days; check forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE