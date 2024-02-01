Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video of beating his student with shoes: 'He started crying after...'

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addresses backlash over his viral video beating student with shoes.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently grabbed headlines when his video thrashing his student with shows went viral on social media. The singer was mercilessly trolled by the netizens and has now reacted to the backlash and revealed that he apologised to him immediately.

In a podcast with YouTuber Adeel Asif, Rahat said, “I apologised to him immediately. After I apologised, he started crying saying ‘Ustad ji why are you doing this (apolgising)?” Rahat said that in the past, he has helped Naveed financially. “I have paid for his father’s heart treatment, and his daughter’s operation. Even the weddings in his family… I have helped him."

He further talked about his childhood and how his father used to beat him with stones and said, "My father used to beat me a lot. He was like Hitler. If he ever got to know about some mistake that I have made, he would just hit me with a stone. If someone did not save me, then I would have just gotten hit with a big stone."

When asked if he was ever beaten up as a student, Rahat said he had been in similar circumstances though he does not name his ustad (teacher) here. Rahat was one of the students of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and said that the qawwali singer was very “strict.” He said, “Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was very strict. He used to just give a look and the person would know that they are in for some bad news. I have never seen anyone as strict as him when it comes to music."

After the video went viral on social media, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued a video statement wherein he said, "This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relationship is between a teacher and a student. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished.” In the same video, Naveed said, “He’s like my father. He loves us a lot. Whoever spread this video is trying to defame my ustad."