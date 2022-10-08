Pushpa 2: Arjun Kapoor to replace Fahadh Faasil in Allu Arjun starrer? Producer reacts

Fahadh Faasil-Arjun Kapoor

Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise was a pan-India blockbuster, and the nation is waiting for the second instalment of the franchise, Pushpa The Rule aka Pushpa 2. Since the release of part one, several reports and speculations were made on part two. Recently, there were some reports that Arjun Kapoor will replace Fahadh Faasil in the sequel. Now, producer Naveen Yerneni has clarified the news, and called it 'rumours.'

As per the report of Hindustan Times, Naveen told Pinkvilla, "Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred percent false news. We will start shooting (for Pushpa Part Two) from this month's end. Between the 20th and 30th, we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations."

Earlier, an insider recently told Indianexpress.com that Arjun will begin filming the movie in October. “Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been preparing for Pushpa 2,” The insider was quoted saying.

There were rumours recently that Vijay Sethupathi will play the main antagonist in two much-awaited projects - Puhspa 2, the sequel of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan scheduled to release in cinemas on June 2 next year.

Later, Vijay's publicist Yuvraaj has declined his appearance in "other Telugu projects" and has confirmed his presence in Jawan as he tweeted, "This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated."