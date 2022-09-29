Search icon
Pushpa star Allu Arjun visits Golden Temple with family on wife's birthday, actor's simplicity will amaze you

Allu Arjun took his family to Golden Temple, and while seeking the blessings, he blended with other devotees like a common man.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was spotted with his family, celebrating his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday in the blissful land of Amritsar. The duo with their kids went to the Golden Temple, and Arjun shared his 'magical' experience of visiting Gurudwara Sahib. Soon, after Allu Arjun posted stories from the temple on his Instagram, a video of the family, standing in the queue for the darshan went viral. 

In the video, you will see that a superstar like Arjun is moving along with the other devotees, and he looks like a common man, who's at the temple, seeking peace and harmony. This gesture itself proves why Allu has such a crazy fan following. Manav Manglani posted the video with the caption, "Celebrating his wife, Sneha Reddy's Birthday #AlluArjun was spotted in the queue with others while they seeks blessing at Golden Temple." 

Watch the video

The 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans have been waiting for news on the sequel Pushpa: The Rule since the Sukumar-directed film's release.  

READ: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun to start shooting for Sukumar directorial in October

An insider recently told Indianexpress.com that Arjun will begin filming the movie in October. “Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been preparing for Pushpa 2,” The insider was quoted as saying.  

Fans went gaga over a recent Instagram photo by Arjun because they believed that this would be his look in the sequel, however it appears that this was merely another photo shoot for the actor.  Pushpa: The Rise was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 earning around Rs 350 crore at the box office, and Allu Arjun's dialogues and mannerisms were copied by moviegoers across the country. In a recent interview, the actor revealed the secret behind his famous signature walk in the film. 

 

