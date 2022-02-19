Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on parents’ wedding anniversary, says 'Miss you Dad'

Priyanka Chopra proudly calls herself 'Daddy's little girl,' and time and again, she remembers her later father Dr Ashok Chopra. Today, she celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary and shared a vintage photograph of her parents, Ashok and mother Madhu Chopra on her Instagram stories with a touching message. In the photo we see, Ashok asking Madhu's hand, and Priyanka celebrates their eternal love by saying, "This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss you dad. Love you @drmadhuakhorichopra."

Here's the photo

Priyanka's father was a physician in the Indian Army, and he died at the age of 62. Dr Chopra had fought a long battle with cancer and passed away on 10 June 2013. Chopra had mentioned that her father's death affected her deeply, and she was also depressed with the loss.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop sensation Nick Jonas recently became proud parents to their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a joint statement, welcoming their baby.

Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra has shared that she wants to prioritise her life after embracing motherhood, adding that 'peace is of utmost importance to her at the moment'. Reflecting on how the world has changed post-pandemic, Priyanka told in her interview to Harper's Bazaar Arabia that her quest in life is now to attain peace. She said, "I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light."

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot with each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'Matrix Resurrections,' and will soon be seen in the series 'Citadel.'