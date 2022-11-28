Prateek Kuhad confirms breakup with girlfriend Niharika, says ‘things ended a while ago’

Singer Prateek Kuhad is immensely famous for his romantic tracks like Cold/Mess, Kasoor, Tum jab paas and many more. The musician has never hesitated away from discuss his personal life. But he just disclosed that he was no longer seeing his previous partner. For those who don't know, Prateek dated the doctor Niharika Thakur for a considerable amount of time. As of right now, the singer hasn't stated why they broke up.

Prateek and Niharika never spoke at length about their relationship. They were clicked together at several events and posted pictures with loved-up captions on social media.

But for reasons that are best known to the estranged couple, they made the decision to split up. According to the reports by HT, it was a mutual decision, and the two have maintained their goodwill.

“No, I am not (in a relationship). I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think (I’m in a relationship), but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago,” said Kuhad in an interview.

Kuhad refrains from talking about her ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur and says that I don’t want to get too personal. “But I’m single. I broke up recently,” the 32-year-old says, adding that’s all he wishes to comment on.