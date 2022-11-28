Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Prateek Kuhad confirms breakup with girlfriend Niharika, says ‘things ended a while ago’

Indian singer Prateek Kuhad recently announced his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Prateek Kuhad confirms breakup with girlfriend Niharika, says ‘things ended a while ago’
Prateek Kuhad confirms breakup with girlfriend Niharika, says ‘things ended a while ago’
Singer Prateek Kuhad is immensely famous for his romantic tracks like Cold/Mess, Kasoor, Tum jab paas and many more. The musician has never hesitated away from discuss his personal life. But he just disclosed that he was no longer seeing his previous partner. For those who don't know, Prateek dated the doctor Niharika Thakur for a considerable amount of time. As of right now, the singer hasn't stated why they broke up.
 
Prateek and Niharika never spoke at length about their relationship. They were clicked together at several events and posted pictures with loved-up captions on social media. 
 
But for reasons that are best known to the estranged couple, they made the decision to split up. According to the reports by HT, it was a mutual decision, and the two have maintained their goodwill. (Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Twitterati 'disappointed' after Gunjan Sinha wins show, call results 'fake')
 
“No, I am not (in a relationship). I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think (I’m in a relationship), but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago,” said Kuhad in an interview. 
 
Kuhad refrains from talking about her ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur and says that I don’t want to get too personal. “But I’m single. I broke up recently,” the 32-year-old says, adding that’s all he wishes to comment on. 
 
The singer states that he is doing “good” despite everything. “I am good. Have been really busy, lots of shows happening. I have just been making music,” he wraps up.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal: Bomb blast at wedding ceremony over loudspeaker volume leaves 4 injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.