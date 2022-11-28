Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Prateek Kuhad confirms breakup with girlfriend Niharika, says ‘things ended a while ago’
Singer Prateek Kuhad is immensely famous for his romantic tracks like Cold/Mess, Kasoor, Tum jab paas and many more. The musician has never hesitated away from discuss his personal life. But he just disclosed that he was no longer seeing his previous partner. For those who don't know, Prateek dated the doctor Niharika Thakur for a considerable amount of time. As of right now, the singer hasn't stated why they broke up.
Prateek and Niharika never spoke at length about their relationship. They were clicked together at several events and posted pictures with loved-up captions on social media.
“No, I am not (in a relationship). I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think (I’m in a relationship), but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago,” said Kuhad in an interview.
Kuhad refrains from talking about her ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur and says that I don’t want to get too personal. “But I’m single. I broke up recently,” the 32-year-old says, adding that’s all he wishes to comment on.
The singer states that he is doing “good” despite everything. “I am good. Have been really busy, lots of shows happening. I have just been making music,” he wraps up.