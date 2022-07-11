Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan set for biggest box-office clash in 2023?

Prabhas-Jr NTR-Mahesh Babu-Ram Charan/File photos

The Baahubali star Prabhas, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu, the RRR star Jr NTR, and the Rangasthalam star Ram Charan are four of the biggest heroes in the Telugu film industry who enjoy superstardom and huge fan following with hundreds of fan clubs online.

It will be the biggest clash at the box office across India if these four superstars release their films on the same date and as per a recent report, these four are eyeing a single holiday in the summer of 2023 to release their upcoming pan-India films, i.e. Ram Navami 2023 on March 30, 2023.

As per a report in Mirchi9, the makers of Prabhas' Salaar, Ram Charan's RC15, Jr NTR's NTR30, and Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 are targeting March 30, 2023, to release their films on March 30 as Ram Navami next year falls on Thursday, thus the film will get an extended weekend till April 2.

Also, April 5 as Babu Jagjivan Jayanti (a regional holiday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and April 7 as Good Friday (a national holiday) are two more holidays in the next week, which will strengthen the box office collection of the film and give it a huge boost over its first two weeks.



The four films haven't locked in their release dates yet as Ram Charan's RC 15 co-starring Kiara Advani and directed by Shankar of Enthiran and 2.0 fame and Prabhas' Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF franchise fame have started filming.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 co-starring Pooja Hegde and directed by Trivikram Srinivas of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame will start shooting soon and the shooting for Jr NTR's NTR30, whose female lead hasn't been announced yet, and directed by Koratala Siva of Mirchi fame has been postponed.