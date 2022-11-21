Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank aka Tommy Oliver passes away at 49

Photo credit: Twitter

One of the original Power Rangers, Jason David Frank, went away at the age of 49.

The actor and mixed martial artist passed away in Texas, and according to a TMZ report, he had committed suicide.

Walter E. Jones, a co-star of Frank's on the Power Rangers, confirmed the news on Instagram and expressed his shock. He also conveyed his sorrow for the passing of yet another beloved family member.

The actor's agent, Justine Hunt, added in a statement that it is important to respect the privacy of his family and friends at this trying time as we come to terms with the loss of such a lovely person. To his loved ones, friends, and admirers, he gave his everything. He'll be sorely missed.

In the first season of the show, which ran from August 28, 1993, to November 27, 1995, Frank portrayed Tommy Oliver. It featured 145 episodes in all over its three seasons of broadcasting. Although his role as the Green Ranger was concluded after fourteen episodes, he was invited back as the White Ranger and the team's new commander for the remainder of the series because of his fan popularity.

Also read: Tabassum Govil death: Veteran actor, popular host passes away at 78 after cardiac arrest

Frank, who holds an eighth-degree black belt in karate, returned to the show as the Red Zeo Ranger for 50 episodes in 1996 under the new name Power Rangers Zeo. The next year, in Power Rangers Turbo, he took up the role once more before permanently abandoning the franchise.