Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family

Aindrila Sharma, who was hospitalized due to a brain stroke, suffered multiple heart attacks a few days ago at the age of 24.

On Sunday, Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma, who was only 24, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata. A few days ago, the actress suffered multiple cardiac arrests and was on ventilator support.

On November 1, the late actress suffered a brain stroke and was subsequently hospitalized. According to IndianExpress.com, she required left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery due to an intracranial hemorrhage. Her fans and family are in shock after getting this unfortunate news. She is now survived by her father, mother and sister.