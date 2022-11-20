Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family

Aindrila Sharma, who was hospitalized due to a brain stroke, suffered multiple heart attacks a few days ago at the age of 24.
On Sunday, Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma, who was only 24, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata. A few days ago, the actress suffered multiple cardiac arrests and was on ventilator support.
On November 1, the late actress suffered a brain stroke and was subsequently hospitalized. According to IndianExpress.com, she required left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery due to an intracranial hemorrhage. Her fans and family are in shock after getting this unfortunate news. She is now survived by her father, mother and sister.
1. Father
Aindrila's father also shaved his head when the late actress was battling cancer. Sharing the photos, Aindrila wrote, "Father never says love you. Love silently with heart. Tomorrow suddenly cuts all the hair. May be father's love is like this. . I'm very much blessed."
2. Mother and sister
Aindrila was a loving daughter and a sister. Her mother Shikha Sharma is a homemaker while her sister Aishwarya Sharma is a doctor by profession. This photo was shared by the late actress on mother's day with thecaption, "It is impossible to explain what mother means to me. Mother is my world. Mother is my everything. Happy Mother's day Mamma. love you so much."
3. Boyfriend
Aindrila was in a relationship with Sabyasachi Chowdhury. When the actress was taken to the hospital, Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human."
4. Pet
Aindrila was fond of her pet, this picture is the proof. Sharing this photo, she wrote, "my kids experienced the sea for the first time."
5. Reason for living
Sharing the photo with her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury on his birthday, the actress mentioned that he is the reason for her living.
6. Career
Aindrila was a dedicated and hardworking television actress who started her career with tv show Jhumur which also featured her Sabyasachi Chowdhury.