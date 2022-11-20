Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family

Aindrila Sharma, who was hospitalized due to a brain stroke, suffered multiple heart attacks a few days ago at the age of 24.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

On Sunday, Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma, who was only 24, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata. A few days ago, the actress suffered multiple cardiac arrests and was on ventilator support.

On November 1, the late actress suffered a brain stroke and was subsequently hospitalized. According to IndianExpress.com, she required left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery due to an intracranial hemorrhage. Her fans and family are in shock after getting this unfortunate news. She is now survived by her father, mother and sister.

1. Father

Father
1/6

Aindrila's father also shaved his head when the late actress was battling cancer. Sharing the photos, Aindrila wrote, "Father never says love you. Love silently with heart. Tomorrow suddenly cuts all the hair. May be father's love is like this. . I'm very much blessed." 

2. Mother and sister

Mother and sister
2/6

Aindrila was a loving daughter and a sister. Her mother Shikha Sharma is a homemaker while her sister Aishwarya Sharma is a doctor by profession. This photo was shared by the late actress on mother's day with thecaption, "It is impossible to explain what mother means to me. Mother is my world. Mother is my everything. Happy Mother's day Mamma. love you so much." 

3. Boyfriend

Boyfriend
3/6

Aindrila was in a relationship with Sabyasachi Chowdhury. When the actress was taken to the hospital,  Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human." 

4. Pet

Pet
4/6

 Aindrila was fond of her pet, this picture is the proof. Sharing this photo, she wrote, "my kids experienced the sea for the first time." 

5. Reason for living

Reason for living
5/6

Sharing the photo with her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury on his birthday, the actress mentioned that he is the reason for her living.

6. Career

Career
6/6

Aindrila was a dedicated and hardworking television actress who started her career with tv show Jhumur which also featured her Sabyasachi Chowdhury.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.