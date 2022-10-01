Ponniyin Selvan Hindi box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam's film estimated to earn Rs 2 crore in India

File photo

Fans are fascinated with Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is probably going to blow up at the box office as well. According to estimates, the movie made between Rs 50-60 crore on its first day of release.

Its Hindi box office receipts in India are expected to total Rs 2 crore.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala wrote, “Early estimates for #PS1 Hindi All-India Nett is around ₹ 2 Crs.. Day 1..This is the highest for a Tamil movie, which is dubbed in Hindi in the last few years since #2Point0 release..”

Ponniyin Selvan, according to Hindustan Times, has advance booking sales of about Rs 17 crore for Friday. This surpasses Kamal Haasan's blockbuster Vikram's Rs 15-crore milestone as the highest grossing Tamil film of the year. Additionally, it is estimated that the movie has received roughly 1.3 million dollars (almost Rs. 10 crore) in overseas advance bookings.

The portal says that the movie can earn an opening in India of between Rs 30-35 crore across all languages. On the first day, foreign sales may bring in another Rs 20 crore. According to further sources, the domestic total could potentially reach Rs 40 crore on the first day if the movie receives favourable reviews and strong word-of-mouth. Ponniyin Selvan will have the greatest first-day worldwide gross of any Tamil movie this year with a first-day total of Rs 50–60 crore as a result.

Coming back to PS I, the film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.