Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Mani Ratnam's film, call it better than Baahubali 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 exceeds fans' expectations. Fans hail Mani Ratnam's film and call it better than Baahubali 2.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 2 helmed by Mani Ratnam, has been released in theatres across the globe. The movie is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan 2 and is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie has struck a chord with the audience and fans can’t stop gushing about the movie. Mani Ratnam’s film has exceeded fans' expectations and some are even comparing it with Baahubali 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabh, R Sarathkumar, Prathiban, Rahman and Vikram Prabhu. The epic drama narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty and has left fans awestruck.

Fans can’t stop hailing Mani Ratnam and appreciating the actors' performances in the movie. One of the tweets read, “Mani Ratnam deserves MAD respect for bringing such a magnificent & brilliant movie! He faced so many hurdles to shoot this movie, he had to shelve this project 4 times. If anyone faced these problems, he would definitely shelve this film permanently.”

Another fan praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance in the movie and wrote, “Nandini/Mandakini is easily one of the finest performances by #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. I'm completely speechless. Her scenes with #ChiyaanVikram are simply outstanding. She perfectly showcases various emotions. A Brilliant Performer.”

Another fan believed that it is better than Baahubali 2 and wrote, “Popular Opinion Ponniyin Selvan 2 > Baahubali 2 Accept or die.”

Another tweet read, “#AishwaryaRaiBachchan overshadowed everyone in the movie #Trisha as Kundhavai has better scenes than #PS1. JR has got good scope to perform #Karti & #Vikram rocked as usual. Another Blockbuster is guaranteed. #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2review #AishwaryaRai.”

Another fan Tweeted, “#PonniyinSelvan2 what a movie. Brilliant performances.  Pre climax between Aishwarya and Vikram is.”

Another user tweeted, “Opening scene 15Mins Superb. Nandini - Karikalan face-off is a highlight. Chiyaan scores. Karthi, Aishwarya Rai is good. JR supports. The music blends very well. Fantastic Artwork. Slow Paced. Though not many high points, it's engaging. A NEAT Period Drama!”

Another fan tweeted, "Watched #PS2 This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry Tollywood fans #PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated #Bahubali2 Box office in DANGER #PonniyinSelvan2."

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The movie is a direct sequel to the first installment and takes off from the conclusion of the first part where the audience sees Ponniyin Selvan facing death. The film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. 

Read Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha reveals Mani Ratnam asked her to 'think of' J Jayalalitha while playing Kundavai

 

