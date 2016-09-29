Headlines

Please don’t call Bailey a stray: John Abraham on the puppy he adopted

John Abraham insists that the three-month-old homeless female puppy he adopted, be treated with respect now that she is part of his family

Upala KBR

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 12:25 AM IST

An ardent advocate of animal rights, John Abraham recently adopted a three-month-old female pup with the help of an animal adoption agency called World For All, into his home. 

While deeply reluctant to talk about the pup he has named Bailey, he is happy to do so to raise awareness about the importance of adopting strays. He says, “Please don’t call Bailey a stray! I love her deeply. I wouldn’t want her to be called a stray anymore as she’s part of my family now. She is very special.”

He stresses strongly on the importance of adoption of homeless animals. “Unfortunately, people mostly pick up pedigree pets because they look cute and are status symbols. We need to get that chip off our shoulder. If you really love animals, then get any animal as a pet, irrespective of the breed,” he adds.

Heartless pet owners often abandon their dogs on the streets, once they are old and need expensive medical care. John says, “It’s sad that when there’s a film or an ad comes out on a particular breed, everyone wants to buy that breed. But when they are not happy with the dog, they abandon them on the streets without a thought or care. Don’t they even think how that poor animal, who has been sheltered and fed for so long within the safe confines of their homes, will deal with the harsh realities of living on the streets without food or water? It speaks a lot about humans.”

He concludes, “Being with Bailey has taught me that animals are far purer than the human race. We have a lot to learn from the animal kingdom. Getting Bailey into my life is a very private matter and the only reason I am talking about her is that people follow my example. It’s important to give strays that home.”

