Nick Jonas to collaborate with rapper King for new version of viral hit Maan Meri Jaan, Priyanka Chopra reacts

King who is also known as Arpan Kumar Chandel is all set to release a new version of his superhit song Maan Meri Jaan and it is going to have a Hollywood touch as the singer-songwriter is going to collaborate with American pop singer Nick Jonas for the new version titled ‘Afterlife.’

The song Maan Meri Jaan became a love anthem and the song was a massive hit. On the occasion of Holi, King posted a picture with Nick Jonas and wrote, “Maan meri Jaan (Afterlife) is out on Friday! Link in bio to pre-save” to this American Pop Singer Nick Jonas replied, “Let’s go”

Nick Jonas’s wife-actor Priyanka Chopra also congratulated them on their story for the collaboration. King claimed that the song will be a big thing by resharing Nick’s story.

The fans look pretty excited about the new version and expressed their excitement in the comment section as they wrote, “India’s national jiju and India’s national crush. What a collaboration” another commented, “Back to big moves!” another wrote, “King setting high standards than the previous year.” Many celebs too were seen appreciating the singer’s move. Badshah commented, “Mehnat” to which King replied, “aur your existence and blessings in my life Big G”

King will be representing the country alongside international singers like Travis Scott, Ali Gatie, Lil Uzi Vert, and Black Sherif at Wireless 2023 with Divine and Raja Kumari. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Sahi Galat which was featured in one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn. He was also one of the squad bosses in the popular TV show Hustle 2.0 which was judged by Badshah. Though his song Tu Aake Dekhle was a hit, he gained fame after his recent hit Maan Meri Jaan.

