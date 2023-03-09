Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Nick Jonas to collaborate with rapper King for new version of viral hit Maan Meri Jaan, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Nick Jonas and rapper King are collaborating for a new version of the hit song Maan Meri Jaan titled Afterlife. Priyanka Chopra congratulated them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Nick Jonas to collaborate with rapper King for new version of viral hit Maan Meri Jaan, Priyanka Chopra reacts
Nick Jonas and King

King who is also known as Arpan Kumar Chandel is all set to release a new version of his superhit song Maan Meri Jaan and it is going to have a Hollywood touch as the singer-songwriter is going to collaborate with American pop singer Nick Jonas for the new version titled ‘Afterlife.’

The song Maan Meri Jaan became a love anthem and the song was a massive hit. On the occasion of Holi, King posted a picture with Nick Jonas and wrote, “Maan meri Jaan (Afterlife) is out on Friday! Link in bio to pre-save” to this American Pop Singer Nick Jonas replied, “Let’s go”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ifeelking)

Nick Jonas’s wife-actor Priyanka Chopra also congratulated them on their story for the collaboration. King claimed that the song will be a big thing by resharing Nick’s story.

The fans look pretty excited about the new version and expressed their excitement in the comment section as they wrote, “India’s national jiju and India’s national crush. What a collaboration” another commented, “Back to big moves!” another wrote, “King setting high standards than the previous year.” Many celebs too were seen appreciating the singer’s move. Badshah commented, “Mehnat” to which King replied, “aur your existence and blessings in my life Big G”

Whats-App-Image-2023-03-09-at-12-17-18

King will be representing the country alongside international singers like Travis Scott, Ali Gatie, Lil Uzi Vert, and Black Sherif at Wireless 2023 with Divine and Raja Kumari. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Sahi Galat which was featured in one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn. He was also one of the squad bosses in the popular TV show Hustle 2.0 which was judged by Badshah. Though his song Tu Aake Dekhle was a hit, he gained fame after his recent hit Maan Meri Jaan.

Read Priyanka Chopra's wild, funny Holi celebration pic with Nick Jonas has fans in splits: 'This is so meme worthy'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Speeding Thar hits people near Malai Mandir, five injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.