Priyanka Chopra's wild, funny Holi celebration pic with Nick Jonas has fans in splits: 'This is so meme worthy'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas playing Holi

Priyanka Chopra shared throwback image from last year’s grand Holi celebrations that she and Nick Jonas had hosted at their Los Angeles home. The uninhibited, funny picture, which shows Priyanka trying to scape Nick as he chases her, had fans in splits. Many appreciated the candidness of the picture while others called it a good meme material.

The picture has Priyanka, all coloured, running away from Nick, who can be seen trying to throw more colour on her. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Holi to all celebrating. As you can tell, we take it very seriously.” The picture was soon shared by fan clubs on other social media platforms as well, usually with some funny take.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, one fan club wrote, “This is so meme worthy. Can't believe this was under wraps for a whole year.” A comment on the post read, “Nick is determined lol.” On Twitter, many praised the actress for playng Holi ‘the right way’. One tweet read, “This is hw you play Holi. Not that sanitised Insta sh** that some celebs do.”

Priyanka and Nick have both had a pretty busy week workwise in the run up to Holi. The singer announced on Wednesday that he is collaborating with rapper King for a new version of Maan Meri Jaan. This will be Nick’s first Hindi track. On the other hand, Priyanka released the trailer of her upcoming sci-fi web series Citadel. The ambitious Prime Video series is directed by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden.

Priyanka also has in the pipeline her maiden Hollywood rom com Love Again. The film, which stars Sam Heughan, features original music from Celine Dion and also has the singer in a supporting role. It releases in theatres on May 12.