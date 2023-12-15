Headlines

Karan Johar reacts to Animal's backlash, comments on gender politics in Ranbir Kapoor's film: 'You don't tell a boy...'

Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Naga Chaitanya could experiment with grey character in Dhootha since it's OTT: 'Audience is more accepting' | Exclusive

This OTT, regional star, is Atlee's next heroine after Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, will feature alongside Varun Dhawan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar reacts to Animal's backlash, comments on gender politics in Ranbir Kapoor's film: 'You don't tell a boy...'

Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Health benefits of carrot juice

New year resolutions for self-improvement 

8 homemade drinks that boost iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

This OTT, regional star, is Atlee's next heroine after Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, will feature alongside Varun Dhawan

Naga Chaitanya could experiment with grey character in Dhootha since it's OTT: 'Audience is more accepting' | Exclusive

This superstar wanted to be hero but became villain, took 'sanyaas' after flop films, made big sacrifice for Dilip Kumar

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya could experiment with grey character in Dhootha since it's OTT: 'Audience is more accepting' | Exclusive

Naga Chaitanya opens up about his OTT debut with Dhootha and what the show's success means to him.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Naga Chaitanya made his streaming debut with the Prime Video show Dhootha recently. The actor, who has worked in Telugu cinema, apart from the brief stint in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha, went against type to play a character with gray shades, something Tollywood heroes don’t often do. As the show is being praised, Chay sits down with DNA to talk about the success and why he chose to experiment with the genre.

Heroes in Telugu film industry command sizable fan armies, which are used to a certain image of their favourite star. That is why many a times, stars in the industry don’t experiment with different roles. But Chaitanya did here in Dhootha as he played a corrupt journalist with flexible morals. Explaining his choice, he says, “Because it was for OTT, I didn’t even think twice. If I want to try something drastically different or really explore my alter ego, then OTT is the space for it. I feel the audience, when consuming content on OTT, are doing it from a neutral space.”

The actor admits that the expectations of the audience is different when it comes to theatrical releases. “When you go to watch a film in theatres, you buy the ticket, make an effort and time to be entertained. So the expectation is very different when you come to a theatre. But when it’s OTT, you are in your comfort zone and you have so many options. You are a lot more accepting of what you are going to watch,” says Chay.

Post the success of Dhootha, Naga Chaitanya says he would want to do more on the streaming platforms. He says, “I think going forward both will coexist, both will be respected equally. Audience is very clear as to what they want to consume in the theatre and what they want to stay at home and watch. For me, as an actor, I want to get maximum exposure. The OTT space does give you that because language is not a barrier and people world over are watching you. So, I definitely want to balance out both the spaces going forward.”

Dhootha, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Ravindra Vijay, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3: 'There was no chance I could be in this...'

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Who is Pratap Simha, BJP MP whose pass used by men who breached security in Parliament?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE