Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

Naga Chaitanya races against time to unravel the truth behind mysterious death predictions in the suspense thriller series.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya is back to enthrall the audience with his upcoming suspense thriller drama. The makers released an intriguing trailer of the web series filled with secrets, and multiple mysteries and announced the release date leaving fans with goosebumps. 

The trailer starts with Naga Chaitanya talking about Journalists who can question the politicians, police, and others in power who commit crimes and bring out the truth in front of the public. Cut to Naga Chaitanya as investigative Journalist Sagar experiencing dark and dangerous twists and turns in the supernatural thriller series and fighting a race against time to bring the truth about the mysterious death predictions to save his life. 

Netizens were thrilled after watching the trailer of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming web series and shared their excitement in the comment section, One of the comments read, "This is what we expect from Telugu web series. The trailer looks interesting." Another wrote, "it is giving Vikram Kumar sir's previous work the masterpiece horror film 13B. Hope it will match the same standard like that." Another wrote, "Goosebumps on trailer."

Talking about the web series, director Vikram Kumar said “Dhoothawhich means ‘The Messenger’, is a fast-paced suspense thriller with a unique blend of unpredictability and supernatural elements that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats, while they try to guess what happens next in Sagar’s life. Unable to comprehend the reason and sequence of the gruesome accidents, Sagar’s past transgressions come back to haunt, not only him but also, everyone he knows and loves, as he is compelled to introspect and think about the consequences of his actions. Delving deeper into an exploration of the human psyche, this series will appeal to and will be enjoyed by audiences in India and across the 240 countries and territories who can stream it on Prime Video.” 

Naga Chaitanya further added, "The unique concept of the series complemented by the experience of working with Vikram and the entire team has been extremely fulfilling and enriching for me as an actor, and I am thrilled to be making my streaming debut with a series as intriguing and distinct as Dhootha. With a character as layered as Sagar’s in such a poignant story, I reckoned that I would be stepping out of my comfort zone and challenging myself in a way I haven’t done before. While it is a fictional story, Dhootha is thought-provoking, as it makes the audience rethink choices and decisions from their own life. And I am confident that my fans as well as ardent followers of the thriller genre will be on their toes as they watch and enjoy the series on Prime Video,” 

Directed by Vikram K. Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Dhootha marks the streaming debut of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. The eight-episode series features a stellar ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. Dhootha is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 1. 

