Naatu Naatu nominated for Oscars 2023: Netizens say SS Rajamouli-MM Keeravani 'you deserve the world'

File Photo

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has created history once again as its popular song Naatu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards which was announced on Tuesday evening.

Netizens took to Twitter and praised SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan and JR NTR. One of the social media users wrote, “ & Entire @RRRMovie Team #NaatuNaatuForOscars #RRRMovie #Oscars #Oscars95 For the unversed, The award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.”

The second one said, “Finally #NaatuNaatu for OscaRRRs Proud Moment for Indian Cinema #OscarNominations2023 #NaatuNaatuForOscars #NTRForOscars.” He third one said, “History Made First Indian Song Nominated In Oscars Congratulations #RRR team.” The fourth one said, “Pride!!! Moment for india. Prople Get naatufied #Oscars2023 #NaatuNaatuForOscars @RRRMovie #NTR @ssrajamouli.”

The fifth one said, “HISTORY MADE Jai Hind Yes, Our #NaatuNaatu NOMINATED For @TheAcademy In "BEST ORIGINAL SONG" Category Congratulations @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan@ssrajamouli, @mmkeeravaani & Entire @RRRMovie Team.”

Talking about India's performance at the Academy Awards so far, Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscars in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film Gandhi. In 2009, a British film set in India Slumdog Millionaire bagged 4 Oscars.

Music Maestro AR Rahman who gave the music to this film won the Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Gulzar won the prestigious award for Best Lyrics for the same film and Resul Pookutty got the Oscars in the `Best Sound Mixing` category. Coming back to `RRR`, the film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, SS Rajamouli opened up on what it was like missing out on a chance to be India’s official Oscars entry. He said, “Yeah, it is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance.”