MM Keeravani left in tears as The Carpenters send wishes for Naatu Naatu's Oscars win, calls it 'most wonderful gift'

After defeating 4 other contenders, RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song on Sunday. MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award at the 95th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. In his speech, MM Keeravani mentioned growing up listening to the musical group The Carpenters and ad-libbed one of their songs in his speech. Now, the group's fr Richard Carpenter has congratulated him in a video message which made the Naatu Naatu composer emotional.

On Wednesday, Richard Carpenter congratulated MM Keeravani and Chandrabose in a special video message. In the video, Richard can be seen singing a unique version of his song ‘On the top of world’ with his family and captioned the post, “To @mmkeeravaani and @chandraboselyricist Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours.”

In the video, Richard and his family can be seen singing the lyrics, “We are on the top of the world for your winning creation and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You are the best there is around and we hope you know it now." The song ends with a congratulatory message for team RRR.

MM Keeravani got emotional after this special video message and wrote, “This is something I didn't expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy Most wonderful gift from the Universe.” RRR director SS Rajamouli revealed that the video was too overwhelming for MM Keeravani and that he cried after watching it as he wrote, “Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure. whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks.. the most memorable moment for our family..Thank you so much.”

RRR is a period-action drama directed by Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever and became a cult phenomenon in the West upon its digital release on Netflix. It bagged several awards internationally prior to its historic triumph at the 2023 Oscars.

