Kriti Sanon trolled for 'bizarre' outfit at Pop Kaun screening, netizens say, ‘Urfi Javed ka asar’

Kriti Sanon arrives for her sister Nupur Sanon's movie Pop Kaun screening on a bike and gets trolled for her bizarre outfit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Kriti Sanon

Shehzada Star Kriti Sanon was recently spotted at the screening of Farhad Samji’s Pop Kaun starring Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey and Satish Kaushik among others. The actress arrived at a bike at the event to ditch the Mumbai Traffic. The Mimi star got trolled for her choice of outfit.

On Wednesday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Kriti Sanon arriving at the Pop Kaun screening starring her sister Nupur Sanon by bike. The video’s caption read, “Kriti Sanon beats traffic and arrives on a bike for a screening at Juhu PVR.” In the video, the actress can be seen getting off the bike and posing for the paparazzi thereafter. She was seen wearing a light blue body suit and black pants whereas Nupur Sanon was seen decked up in a formal white coat and stylish white pants.

While some of the fans were unhappy with the fact that she wasn’t wearing a helmet, others were disappointed with Kriti Sanon’s outfit and compared the actress with Urfi Javed. One of the fans commented, “She has borrowed clothes from Urfi Javed.” Another user wrote, “Urfi Javed trend.” Another person commented, “everyone is influenced by Urfi.” Another comment read, “At least someone dared to give Urfi Javed a competition.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Om Raut’s Indian mythological film based on Ramyana. The film also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The actress will play the role of Sita and the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 16. The actress also has The Crew helmed by Rajesh Krishnan in the pipeline starring Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. She will also reunite with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in her upcoming movie Ganpath 1 also starring Amitabh Bachchan. Vikas Bahl’s directional is reported to release in October this year.

