Meet Jr NTR, Shahid Kapoor's heroine, who wanted to be IAS officer, was body shamed, called ‘gas tanker’, now earns...

This actress once faced rejections because of her weight and was called 'gas tanker', later starred in hits with Jr NTR, Shahid Kapoor, and more.

The glamour world does bring a lot of success and fame but sometimes also brings in unwanted trolling. Many actresses like Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, and Sonakshi Sinha among others have opened up about facing body shaming. Another actress who faced rejection due to her weight has now become a star.

The actress we are talking about was once called 'gas tanker' in South cinema, however, she worked on herself and then gave several hits to superstars like Jr NTR, Ravi Teja, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and more. She is none other than Raashii Khanna.

Raashii Khanna did her schooling at St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School, Delhi and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with honours in English at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi. The actress was always an academic topper and extremely studious, geek during her schooling and college days. Though as a child, the actress wanted to be a singer, she revealed in an interview that after she grew up, she aspired to be an IAS officer. She revealed that she never wanted to be an actress and before entering the film line, she tried her hand at copywriting.

The actress made her acting debut with a supporting role in John Abraham's Madras Cafe which turned out to be an average grosser. The actress then went on to work as the lead actress in the Telugu film Oohalu Gusagusalade, which was a commercial success and earned her praise for her performances. The actress then starred in several hits like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Venky Mama, Prati Roju Pandage, Thiruchitrambalam, and Sardar among others. Not only this, she also made a strong fan base with the Hindi audience with her powerful performances alongside Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi.

Well, her road to success was not easy. The actress revealed in an interview that she faced body shaming in the industry and was called a gas tanker in South cinema and faced a lot of rejections because of that but never gave up. She told Bollywood Hungama, "I think the worst is just that when I first joined, actually I have been lucky with the kind of roles I have got, probably necessary related to my weight, they used to say that I’m a gas tanker in the South when I started."

She further added, "And since I was too big for the mainstream, I kept quiet. Over time, I did get fitter- not to win people over, but because I knew the job required it. Since I was like, “Okay, this is how you feel, say it."

However, now the actress has established herself as the leading actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema and also enjoys a huge fan base in Hindi cinema. The actress reportedly earns Rs 1.5 crore to 2 crore per film and lives a luxurious life. She was last seen in the movie Yodha which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani and her chemistry with Sidharth was much loved by the audience.

