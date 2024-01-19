Meet actor who gave 25 hits in one year, most by an Indian, it's not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Akshay, Salman

This Indian actor, who started working at 18, has given the maximum number of hits in one year.

The Indian film industry has seen several stars and superstars over the years. While some actors stick to doing one or two films per year and still maintain their stardom, others do multiple films in a year. But if one asks the name of the actor who has given the maximum number of hits in a single year, the first name that comes to mind is either Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Rajinikanth. However, none of these could beat the superstar who gave 25 hits in a single year.

The superstar we are talking about started his career at a young and is now one of the richest and highest-paid actors in the South Indian industry. He has worked in over 400 films and enjoys a huge fan following. He is none other than Mohanlal.

Mohanlal made his acting debut at the age of 18 in the Malayalam film Thiranottam in 1978, but the film was delayed in its release for 25 years due to censorship issues. His screen debut was in the 1980 romance film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he played the antagonist. The actor who predominantly works in the Malayalam industry, has also made a mark in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi film industries. He made his Bollywood debut in one of the highest-grossing films of 2002, Ram Gopal Varma's Company, and gave tough competition to Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi. He won hearts with his portrayal of a police officer in the film.

After several hits like Jailer, Dasharatham, Boeing Boeing, Bro Daddy, Thoovanathumbikal, and Nadodikattu among others, the actor has earned the tag of a megastar and is a National Award winner and Padma Bhushan awardee. In 1986, Mohanlal created a record that is still unbreakable. According to reports, 34 films of Mohanlal were released in 1986, out of which 25 films were hits at the box office. Mohanlal created the record for acting in most hit films in the lead role in a single year and this record still stands today.

Mohanlal is the highest-paid actor in the Malayalam industry who reportedly charges between Rs 8 crore to Rs 17 crore for a film, depending on his role. He is considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and lives a luxurious life with a whopping net worth of Rs 376 crore, according to reports.