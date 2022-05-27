Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to release on OTT on THIS date?

File photo

The film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is doing well at the box office, even a couple of weeks post its theatrical release. And even though the film opened to mixed reviews, it has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

The latest news about the film, directed by Parasuram Petla, is that it will be available on OTT soon.

According to the latest reports, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video either on June 10 or June 24.

For the time being, neither Prime Video nor the creators have made any announcements.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus and stars Samuthirakani, Nadiya, Subbaraju, Brahmaji, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The music for this film was composed by Thaman.

Meanwhile, in a viral meme on Twitter, Abhishek Tripathi, the Panchayat secretary in the web show Panchayat 2, is seen attempting to open Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's eyes to the realities of the Indian village. Mocking the actor's films, the text in the meme read, "Villages are like this, not like the ones you see in movies."

Panchayat 2 has become a huge hit on Prime Video, depicting a realistic rural drama and referring to the Indian village as a "real place with real people," according to critics.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's films Srimanthudu and Maharshi romanticised the daily grind and oversimplified rural issues, leading to comparisons of his films to real rural stories on social media sites.

It's worth noting that Mahesh Babu's films tend to have simple plots that avoid even briefly addressing political, caste-based, and other complex issues. That is why sloppy films like Srimanthudu and Maharshi, as well as the recently released SVP seem to offend discerning audiences.

Mahesh Babu has been a soft target for many trolls on social media since he stated during one of his media interactions that Bollywood could not afford him.

Despite the debate and defence of his fans, Mahesh Babu is also being chastised for his monotonous, 'message-oriented' films.

(With inputs from IANS)