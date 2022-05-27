Anek FIRST movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Andrea Kevichüsa starrer is 'hard-hitting, engaging,' says UAE-based critic

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

Anek Movie Review/Official Posters

Anek FIRST movie review: With his latest directorial Anek, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has attempted to shed light on the socio-political conflicts in Northeast India. Shot mainly in Assam and Meghalaya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, as an undercover cop who is on a mission to restore peace in the Northeast region.

Now, the first review of Ayushmann Khurrana Anek is out.

UAE-based Censor Board Member and Film Critic Umair Sandhu on Thursday night took to his Twitter handle to share his review of the film which he mentioned he watched at the Dubai Censor Board screening.

Giving Anek three-and-a-half star, Umair tweeted that the film deserved a standing ovation for being 'hard-hitting' and 'engaging'. He also mentioned that Ayushmann had delivered his career-best performance in the film.

"Saw #Anek at Dubai Censor Board ! STANDING OVATION " Hard Hitting Film ". Full on engaging flick from start to end. @anubhavsinha is Back with Bang. @ayushmannk gave Career Best Performance. Go for it," Umair tweeted.

Responding to Umair's positive review of the film, Ayushmann thanked him and wrote on Twitter, "Thanks Umair!!"

Check out the tweets below:

— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 26, 2022

Thanks Umair!! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 26, 2022

Ayushmann has previously starred in films that touched on unconventional topics such as Badhai Ho in which he plays a 25-year-old man who discovers his mother is pregnant.

In the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan the actor plays an about to be married boy who discovers that he has erectile dysfunction. In Article 15, Ayushmaan is cast in the role of a police officer who takes on caste discrimination.

Meanwhile, besides Ayushmann, Anek stars Andrea Kevichusa, a model from Nagaland who makes her acting debut in the film.

Andrea essays the role of an aspiring boxer from Northeast India, who has to face not just challenges inside the ring, but also confront discrimination due to her roots. Her dialogues especially "Mujhe India se baat karni hain one to one" and "India pe kisi ke baap ka adhikar nahi hai" will make the audience whistle.

Known to make films like Thappad and Mulk both starring Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha has not shied from telling a story which needs to be told about a region whose people have been facing hate crimes, discrimination and racial slurs.

Anek is a must-watch for those who want to know about the geopolitical situation of the Northeastern region.

(With inputs from ANI)