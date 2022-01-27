Headlines

Madhuri Dixit’s debut web series ‘Finding Anamika’ undergoes title change – Check out poster

'The Fame Game` is all set to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of superstar Anamika`s life.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit's first OTT project, previously titled 'Finding Anamika,' has now been given a new title and a release date by Netflix.

 

In the show, which will premiere on Netflix on February 25, the actor will play Anamika Anand, a Bollywood celebrity. Sharing the poster on social media, Karan Johar wrote, "There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. The Fame Game series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

 `The Fame Game` is all set to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of superstar Anamika`s life (played by Madhuri), revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

 

Opening up more about her character Anamika, Madhuri shared on her Instagram account, “Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne (Her world is like a stranger, her story is unheard of. But now she is coming in front of the world with her story).”

 

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the logline of the series reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred."

Sri Rao is the showrunner and writer, and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are the directors on 'The Fame Game.'

 

 

Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi also star in the family drama.

(Inputs from ANI)

