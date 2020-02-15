Latest Bollywood News: Shilpa Shinde calls Sidharth Shukla 'abusive', Asim Riaz-Varun Dhawan's epic showdown and more

Today, in trending Bollywood news, we have 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz's special appearance in Varun Dhawan starrer Main Tera Hero, where he showed his villainous side. Whereas Sonam K Ahuja took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo with husband Anand S Ahuja kissing under the beautiful Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Moreover, today's top and trending news are most of Bigg Boss 13 as the grand finale is set to be held today. Amidst the finale, former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde called current finalist Sidharth Shukla a 'psycho, demanding, aggressive, abusive' person. While it is rumoured that Sidharth is the winner and Asim is likely to become the first runner-up. While comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek can't wait for sister Arti Singh to come out of Bigg Boss 13 house.

Let's take a look at top trending stories of February 15, 2020:

Psycho, demanding, aggressive, abusive': Shilpa Shinde reveals details of her relationship with Sidharth Shukla

During an interaction with Spotboye, Shilpa Shinde had claimed that Sidharth Shukla was abusive towards her. She also revealed she had filed a police complaint against him. Very over-possessive, demanding, aggressive and abusive were the words used by her.

Is Sidharth Shukla winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'? 1st, 2nd runner-up & contestant who quit with Rs 10 lakhs also speculated

It's being reported that Sidharth Shukla has finally been declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Asim Riaz is likely to be the first runner-up followed by Shehnaz Kaur Gill.

'Magical, but scandalous': Sonam Kapoor shares throwback photo with Anand Ahuja for Valentines Day

Sonam K Ahuja took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo with husband Anand S Ahuja on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2020. The photo is clicked at Eiffel Tower in Paris.

'Bigg Boss 13': Watch Asim Riaz, Varun Dhawan's epic showdown from 'Main Tera Hero'

Today, a fight sequence featuring current 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz and Varun Dhawan went viral on the internet from the 2014 film Main Tera Hero.

'Can’t wait for her to come out and feel the love': Krushna Abhishek on Arti Singh's 'Bigg Boss 13' journey

During an interaction, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek spoke at length about his excitement of waiting to see 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist and his sister Arti Singh to come out of the house.