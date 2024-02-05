Twitter
Lal Salaam trailer: Rajinikanth’s Moideen bhai bats for communal harmony in Aishwarya’s sports drama

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's sports drama Lal Salaam's trailer leaves fans impressed.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:23 PM IST

After impressing everyone in Jailer, Rajinikanth is back to entertain the audience with his swagger avatar in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s sports drama Lal Salaam. The makers released an intriguing trailer of the film which left fans excited. 

On Monday, the makers of Lal Salaam released the much-awaited trailer of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s sports drama. The trailer gave glimpse of how Vishnu Vishal, the protagonist of the film, a Muslim, who seems to have had a troubled past redeem himself after a pujari predicts that he will bring a good name to his village and cricket is the only way. 

The trailer also shows Rajinikanth’s captivitating avatar as Moideen Bhai who aims to promote communal harmony. The superstar’s character seems to be the selling point for the sports drama which also aims to give an important message to the society. 

Netizens shared their excitement for the film. One of the comments read, “Ranjini sir and Vishnu Vishal, superb combo. Waiting for the film.” Another wrote, “expecting a message-oriented movie instead of a commercial one but Thalaivarr entry with AR Rahman bgm is pure goosebumps moment.” 

AR Rahman who has composed the music for the film, revealed how he felt when Aishwarya first told him the story of the Rajinikanth-starrer, Rahman said that he thought the film would be ‘boring,’ reported Indian Express. He said, “When Aishwarya first told me the film’s story, I thought - this film is going to be boring da. I thought it would be preachy.”

But once he saw the film, he said that his mind was changed. “The scenes I thought would be cringy were handled completely differently. I asked her who wrote the dialogues for the film and she said - I wrote and Appa (father) changed them a bit. I realised it was Rajinikanth’s wisdom, he respects everything and researched well for the film. 

Lal Salaam marks Aishwarya’s comeback to feature film direction after an eight-year hiatus since Vai Raja Vai. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai. Produced and presented by Lyca Productions, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9.

