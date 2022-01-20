Lakshmy Ramakrishnan reacts to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split, cites Samantha Ruth Prabhu's example

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently announced their split on Monday (17 January) after 18 years of marital bliss. The couple shared a statement on their respective social media handles that read, "Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

A fan replied to Dhanush's statement on Twitter and tagged actress-filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan asking her to bring the couple back. Lakshmy asked them to leave the couple alone, as she wrote, "They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, pls leave them alone."

They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, pls leave them alone, — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) January 17, 2022

The user further tweeted blaming the celebrity couples for promoting divorces. They replied, "I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities."

Lakshmy reacted strongly to them and defended the celebrity couples citing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's example. The 'Aarohanam' and 'House Owner' director mentioned, "The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement, @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure v cruel stuff." Samantha was brutally trolled on social media for her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in October 2021.

The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure v cruel stuff. — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) January 18, 2022

For the unversed, Dhanush tied the knot with superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa in 2004 and announced his separation in January 2022 after eighteen years of marital bliss. The couple is blessed with two sons and as the actor is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, he has named them Yatra (pilgrimage) and Linga (associated with Shiva Lingam).