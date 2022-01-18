From winning National Film Awards to Hollywood debut, Dhanush's career at a glance

As Dhanush is back in news, we take a look at some of the career milestones that the actor has achieved in his career till now.
Dhanush aka Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Predominantly working in the Tamil film industry, he is also a producer, director, and playback singer. As Dhanush has been grabbing headlines since his split with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently, here's a look at his career highlights.
1. Four National Film Awards
Dhanush has been honoured with four National Film Awards - two as an actor and two as a producer. He won the Best Actor for his brilliant performances in 'Aadukalam' and 'Asuran'. Two films that the actor has produced have also been awarded the National Awards - 'Kaaka Muttai' as Best Children's Film and 'Visaranai' as Best Feature Film in Tamil. Three of these four films, except the children's film, have been directed by Dhanush's frequent collaborator 'Vetrimaaran'. (Image source: Kerala Dhanush Army/Instagram)
2. Bollywood films
Dhanush made his Bollywood debut in Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama 'Raanjhanaa' in 2013, in which he starred opposite Sonam Kapoor. In 2015, he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Shamitabh' before Aanand L. Rai brought him back to the Hindi cinema with his last directorial in 2021. Dhanush's performance in 'Atrangi Ri' has been highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics. Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar also starred in this musical romantic film. (Image source: File photo)
3. Why This Kolaveri Di
Dhanush wrote and sang the viral sensation 'Why This Kolaveri Di' in 2012, which quickly became one of the most streamed songs on YouTube. Anirudh Ravichander composed the extremely catchy tune for the song that featured in Dhanush-Shruti Haasan starrer romantic psychological thriller '3' directed by Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. (Image source: File photo)
4. Hollywood debut
Dhanush is making his Hollywood debut in the American action thriller film 'The Gray Man'. Touted as the most expensive film made by Netflix, it also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles. The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, are directing this film who have earlier directed four films in Marvel Cinematic Universe including the blockbusters 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. (Image source: NetflixFilm/Twitter)
5. Split with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth
Dhanush tied the knot with superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa in 2004 and announced his separation in January 2022 after eighteen years of marital bliss. The couple is blessed with two sons and as the actor is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, he has named them Yatra (pilgrimage) and Linga (associated with Shiva Lingam). Dhanush and Aishwaryaa penned a lengthy note on their social media handles that read as, "Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better". (Image source: File photo)
6. Dhanush as producer and director
Dhanush owns the film production studio 'Wunderbar Films' with his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Along with the two National Award-winning films produced under this banner, Dhanush has also produced other critically and commercially acclaimed films such as 'Vada Chennai', 'Maari' and 'Kaala'. The actor made his directorial debut with the 2017 comedy-drama 'Pa Paandi' that starred Rajkiran and Revathi in lead roles while Dhanush himself made a cameo appearance in the film. (Image source: File photo)
7. Dhanush's upcoming films
Apart from 'The Gray Man', Dhanush's upcoming films include the action thriller 'Maaran' and a bilingual action drama titled ‘Vaathi’ in Tamil and ‘Sir’ in Telugu. The actor is also rumoured to be associated with Sukumar's next film, who helmed the latest Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa'. (Image source: File photo)