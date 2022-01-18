From winning National Film Awards to Hollywood debut, Dhanush's career at a glance

1/7

Dhanush has been honoured with four National Film Awards - two as an actor and two as a producer. He won the Best Actor for his brilliant performances in 'Aadukalam' and 'Asuran'. Two films that the actor has produced have also been awarded the National Awards - 'Kaaka Muttai' as Best Children's Film and 'Visaranai' as Best Feature Film in Tamil. Three of these four films, except the children's film, have been directed by Dhanush's frequent collaborator 'Vetrimaaran'. (Image source: Kerala Dhanush Army/Instagram)